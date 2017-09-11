Flu clinics

FLU vaccines for the vulnerable will be on offer in Henley and nearby villages.

Clinics will be held at surgeries for at-risk patients including the over-65s, pregnant women and children or adults with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, heart conditions, spleen problems, kidney or liver disease or and weakened immune system.

Children aged two or three on August 31 will also be offered the vaccine in the form of a nasal spray. Clinics will be held as follows:

The Hart Surgery, Henley: Saturday, September 30 and Saturday, November 11 all morning, and drop-in or booked sessions on October 6, 12, 17 and 19 and November 2, 14 and 30.

The Bell Surgery, Henley: Saturday, September 23 and Saturday, October 14.

Nettlebed Surgery: Saturday, September 16 and Saturday, October 7 from 9am to 11am.

Wallingford Medical Practice: Saturday, September 23 and Saturday, October 7.

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson: Saturday, September 16 from 8.15am to 11am (walk-in)

Sonning Common Health Centre: September 18, 20, 25 and 27 and October 2 and 4 from 12.30pm to 2pm, Wednesday, September 20 and October 4 from 5.30pm to 7pm, Sunday October 22 and November 5 from 8.30am to 10am.

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice: Goring on Saturday, September 16 and 30 and Woodcote on Saturday, September 23 and October 7.

Watlington surgery: Wednesday, October 1.

Chalgrove Surgery: Tuesday, October 17.