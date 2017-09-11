Racing results

Monday, 11 September 2017

Bell boat racing:

1st — Don’t get Ducked (Abacus Computing) won the Henwood and Dean Perpetual Paddle for 1st place and gold team medals.

2nd — Bird in Hand A won the Henwood and Dean Perpetual Paddle for runners-up and silver team medals.

Enthusiasm award — Phyllis Court Bell Boaters and Misfits Row both won the Henwood and Dean Perpetual Paddle for the most enthusiastic team and bronze team medals.

Wheelchair challenge (run by Wyfold Riding for the Disabled):

1st Michael Bradley Cassells (14 seconds)

2nd Ethan Paul (15 seconds)

3rd Charlie Dix (16 seconds)

Ergometre 200m challenge (run by Malcolm Selway):

Over-19 boys (rowers) David Brown (32.1 seconds)

Over-19 boys (non-rowers) Gary Pook (34.7 seconds)

Over-19 girls (non-rowers) Val Robinson (46.8 seconds)

15 to 19 boys (rowers) Jo Zolkwea (43.4 seconds)

15 to 19 boys (non-rowers) Ellis Dombey (38.5 seconds)

Under-15 boys (non-rowers) Michael Bradley Cassells (52.2 seconds)

Under-15 girls (non-rowers) – Charlie Mullins (57 seconds).

