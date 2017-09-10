Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fire causes evacuation of Henley supermarket

Fire causes evacuation of Henley supermarket

SHOPPERS and staff were evacuated from Tesco in Henley after an electrical fire started at the supermarket this afternoon (Sunday).

Firefighters were called at 3pm and two engines from Reading, as well as appliances from Maidenhead and Wycombe, were on the scene.

Customers were forced to leave behind their trolleys and shopping as they cleared the store, which is off Reading Road.

At about 3.30pm staff were telling customers that the supermarket, which was due to close at 4pm, would not be re-opening. Staff were allowed back in shortly before 4pm.

Incident commander, crew manager Martin Simmonds, told the Henley Standard: “It was a small electrical fault with a fridge. The fire was out on arrival so we isolated the electrics.

“There wasn’t any damage to their food.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33