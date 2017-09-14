Thousands complete Thames Path Challenge

THOUSANDS of walkers clocked up the kilometres for charity at this year’s Thames Path Challenge.

The event, held over the weekend, saw them tackle three routes of varying distances with many completing the challenge with friends and family.

They were rewarded for their efforts with a glass of Prosecco and a cupcake as they crossed the finish line in Mill Meadows, Henley, on Sunday.

The 100km challenge saw them set off from Putney Bridge on Saturday and finish at the riverside beauty spot the next day, with others choosing a 50km half challenge, or a quarter section.

There was also the Thames Bridges Trek – a 25km walk from Putney through the heart of central London zig-zagging over 16 historic bridges, and a finish beyond Tower Bridge.

Many walkers on Sunday chose the less demanding 10km distance starting at Mill Meadows and following the towpath beyond Temple Island, along to Hambleden Lock and back via Aston.

One was Gaynor Parfitt, 51, of Shiplake Cross, who took part with her life-long friends Lorna Underwood and Catryn Rowlands, both from Reading.

Mrs Parfitt, who works in human resources at Gillotts School in Henley, said: “It was the first time I’ve ever done a walk like this. I wanted to do something special with my friends and to support something that was going on locally.

“It was good fun, there was a fantastic atmosphere and it was an opportunity for a good old catch up.

“The 10km was perfect for us. Our team name was ‘Over the Hill’ but I wasn’t very happy about that – next year we’re going for something more youthful I think!”

Meanwhile, former Shiplake College pupil and deputy head of college , Henry Blois-Brooke, completed a gruelling 84km ultra-marathon along the Thames Path from Oxford to Henley on Monday.

He completed the distance in eight hours and 13 minutes and has been raising money in aid of Prostate Cancer and Help for Heroes. He was keen to support the latter as he is looking to join the Marines in the future.

What started out as a group challenge with peers Oli Walker and Matt Godwin planned for December last year, the run was delayed until after Henry's rowing commitments in the summer.

With Matt now at university and Oli injured, this left Henry to complete the challenge largely by himself. However, two fellow 1st VIII rowers supported him along the way. Seb Newman ran 10km with him earlier on the route, and Christian Hjortland-Marks joined Henry for the final Shiplake to Henley leg.

He managed to fit in the run before he starts at Oxford Brookes University next week, where he will study sports coaching and PE.

He said: ‘I was looking forward to the challenge and being a competitive rower I’m pretty fit so thought that it would probably be quite straightforward. However, it was the toughest eight hours of my life!

“I set off easily and the first 10 miles were really good. As I approached the Beetle and Wedge at Moulsford (after 27 miles) it was getting really tough and continued to get harder – I had to dig deep and mentally break down the run into smaller chunks.

“It was incredibly hard and I was just focusing on reaching the next checkpoint – with only five checkpoints over the whole run at 10 mile intervals, they seemed to be getting further and further away.

‘I’m incredibly pleased to have finished, but had no idea how painful it was going to be.”

To donate to visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/ShiplakeBoys90K