Flu clinic days

FLU clinics will be held in Wargrave this month.

The first round of vaccinations will take place at the surgery in Victoria Road on Saturday, September 23.

Patients with surnames beginning with the letters A to L should attend from 8.30am to 10am and those with surnames beginning with M to Z from 10am to 11.30am.

A second clinic will be held on Saturday, October 14 with the same arrangements.

Patients should collect and fill in a consent form from the surgery beforehand.

Clinics for children will take place on Wednesday, October 25 and Friday, November 10. Appointments can be booked by calling 0118 940 3939.