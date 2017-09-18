Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Curry and quiz

A FORMER University Challenge winner will host a quiz night in Wargrave to raise money for homelessness charity Launchpad.

Julian Sutcliffe, who won the BBC show last year as part of the team from Peterhouse College, Cambridge, will ask the questions at the event in Woodclyffe Hall in High Street next Friday, September 22 from 7.30pm.

Both individuals and teams of up to 10 can enter. Tickets cost £15 each, which includes a curry from the nearby Haweli restaurant. They are available from Sean Sutcliffe on 0118 940 1105 or email sutcliffefamily1@btinternet.
com

