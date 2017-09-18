Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Health hotline

A NEW NHS 111 phone service has been launched for patients in the Henley area.

The Thames Valley integrated urgent care line allows callers to access a range of healthcare services, including dental appointments, mental health support, pharmacists and out of hours
appointments.

When a patient calls 111 the call handler will assess their needs and arrange for them to see or speak to a healthcare professional where it is clinically appropriate.

The service is provided by South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust along with Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33