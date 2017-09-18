Health hotline

A NEW NHS 111 phone service has been launched for patients in the Henley area.

The Thames Valley integrated urgent care line allows callers to access a range of healthcare services, including dental appointments, mental health support, pharmacists and out of hours

appointments.

When a patient calls 111 the call handler will assess their needs and arrange for them to see or speak to a healthcare professional where it is clinically appropriate.

The service is provided by South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust along with Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.