Tasty lesson

A CHOCOLATE making workshop will be held in Wargrave on Tuesday.

Rosie’s Chocolate Factory will run the event, which has been organised by Wargrave Words, at Sheeplands Farm, starting at 7.45pm.

Attendees will be able to make three large chocolate bars as well as decorating their own chocolate lollipop.

There will also be a discussion about Joanne Harris’s novel Chocolat.

Attendance costs £25 — email

wargravewords@hotmail.com