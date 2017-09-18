Mayor chooses town's festive tree from Christmas Common

THE Mayor of Henley has chosen the Christmas tree that will be erected in Market Place in December.

Kellie Hinton visited the Tree Barn in Christmas Common, where she selected the 30ft Nordmann fir.

Councillor Hinton, her daughter Hallie, seven, and escort Councillor Dave Eggleton were shown around the site by owner Andrew Ingram.

She said: “We had a great morning. There are many trees to choose from and it was great fun going out in the Land- Rover with Dave, my daughter and Andrew. Luckily, Andrew had the expertise to guide us.

“I can’t wait to see the tree in the town when it is lit up for everybody to enjoy. Thank you also to Invesco Perpetual, who sponsor the tree.” Mr Ingram, who has previously supplied the Christmas tree for 10 Downing Street, added: “Last year was the first year we have supplied the tree for Henley and we are delighted to do it again. We are a local supplier just up the road from Henley.

“We were pretty quick in choosing the tree. I knew where we had some very good trees and we went and identified the one that looked best.

“We will cut it down two or three days before it’s delivered and have it trimmed and wrapped.

“It’s a big tree so it will need three or four people to handle it before it goes on a lorry to Henley and is erected at the end of November.”

The tree is traditionally erected outside the town hall and the lights are switched on during the annual Christmas festival and late night shopping event, which will be held this year on Friday, December 1.