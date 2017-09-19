Fans snap up tickets for O'Briain's second stand-up gig

TICKETS for the second performance by stand-up comedian Dara O’Briain at the Kenton Theatre in Henley sold out in an hour.

People began queuing outside the New Street venue at 8.45am on Saturday morning even though the box office was not open until 10am.

At one stage the line reached Savills estate agents at the end of the road at its junction with Bell Street.

Almost 200 hopefuls came through the doors to get a seat for O’Briain’s “Work in Progress” gig, which will take place on October 9.

To cope with demand, temporary sales points were set up in the foyer with Richard Rule, the box office manager, Tom Ryan, programming manager, Paula Price-Davies, general manager, and her daughter Bethan all using lap-top computers.

Mr Ryan said: “We found out on the Wednesday that he was up for a second show so with the story in the Henley Standard and an email to our database on Friday afternoon we announced that tickets would go on sale, in person at the box office only, on Saturday at 10am.

“People started queuing before 9am and at one point it stretched past Savills to the end of New Street. This was bigger ever than the Michael Mcintyre queue, which I was in as an unsuccessful punter!”

He added: “In all we had almost 200 people through the doors and sold out in just over an hour, including several first-time customers.”

O’Briain, who is known to millions of viewers as the host of Mock the Week, Robot Wars and Stargazing Live, is playing his first Kenton gig on Sunday, October 1 and that also quickly sold-out.

Both shows are a warm-up to a major UK tour by the Irish funnyman in 2018.

The theatre has previously hosted performances by comedians Russell Brand, who lives just outside Henley, and Michael McIntyre.