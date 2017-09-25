Wardens coming

PARKING wardens will be introduced in Wargrave and Charvil next month.

Wokingham Borough Council takes over responsibility for parking enforcement from Thames Valley Police on Monday, October 9.

Council wardens will patrol streets and issue notices or fines for offences such as parking on double yellow lines or across a dropped kerb or staying too long in a car park.

Residents and councillors in Wargrave have complained about parking problems in parts of the village, including School Hill, near Robert Piggott Junior School.

In 2014, councillors and the Wargrave neighbourhood action group called for the introduction of wardens.

Councillor Chris Bowring, executive member for highways and transport at the borough council, said: “Our utmost priority when taking over parking enforcement is to ensure drivers, pedestrians and cyclists can access our borough safely.

“Illegal and inconsiderate parking can cause hazards for emergency services, other road users and pedestrians.

“Parking enforcement is also there to ensure traffic flows more easily and people can find suitable spaces near shopping areas, which is good for our economy.

“Contrary to what many people think, parking enforcement is not a revenue raiser for the council. All monies that are raised are ring-fenced and will be directly ploughed back into funding the service and investing in parking and transport measures.”