New hall clock

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
THE clock on the outside of Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave could be replaced.
The parish council is currently renovating the building in High Street but says it may be easier to replace rather than repair the clock, which was installed in 1970.
25 September 2017
More News:
New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Wargrave Local History Society - The history of the WI
A PRESENTATION about the history of the Women’s ... [more]
Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal
MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim ... [more]
Ultrafast broadband on way to village centre after all
ULTRAFAST broadband is to be made available in ... [more]