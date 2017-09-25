Monday, 25 September 2017

Road closures

LODDON DRIVE in Wargrave will be closed for part of a day next month.

Network Rail staff will be inspecting the railway bridge over the private road on Tuesday, October 24 from 10am to 3pm. They will be using a mobile raised platform.

Willow Lane in the village will also be shut from November 27 to 29 to allow Thames Water to repair a pipe.

