Road closures

LODDON DRIVE in Wargrave will be closed for part of a day next month.
Network Rail staff will be inspecting the railway bridge over the private road on Tuesday, October 24 from 10am to 3pm. They will be using a mobile raised platform.
Willow Lane in the village will also be shut from November 27 to 29 to allow Thames Water to repair a pipe.
25 September 2017
