New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
HOMES in Charvil were left without electricity after a power cut on Monday.
Scottish and Southern Electricity said the outage affected the village and nearby Twyford and Woodley from about 6pm. Power was restored by about 8pm.
25 September 2017
More News:
New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Wargrave Local History Society - The history of the WI
A PRESENTATION about the history of the Women’s ... [more]
Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal
MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim ... [more]
Ultrafast broadband on way to village centre after all
ULTRAFAST broadband is to be made available in ... [more]