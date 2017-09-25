Monday, 25 September 2017

Walk cancelled

A CHARITY walk around Turville was cancelled after the organiser fell ill.

The 10km walk for Child Bereavement UK was due to take place on Sunday, starting at the Chequers Inn in Fingest.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “All efforts were made to inform everyone who had helped promote the event to avoid disappointment.”

