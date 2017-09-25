Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal

MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim to raise money for a new pool in Wargrave.

Both adults and children joined the “swimathon” at the Polehampton Swimming Association pool in Twyford in aid of the Wargrave Lido Appeal.

They completed more than 4,000 lengths between them, with many swimmers managing 100 or more lengths each.

Tabby Hall swam the most lengths with 232 while her younger sister Freya managed 10.

There were awards for the child in each school year group who swam the furthest. The winners were: year 10 — Alex Bacon (154); year seven — Tabby Hall (232); year six — Emily Young (208); year five — Molly Hall (178); year four — Annie Young (140); year three — Laurie Lamacraft (88); year two — Georgia Phillis (42); year one — Freddie Lewis (14); reception — Rory Harris (14); Pre-school –— Freya Hall (10).

Medals specially made by Edwards & White Sheet Metal in Stoke Row were awarded to all children who reached 100 or more lengths, including Charlotte Jeary, Sam Deacon, Darcy Daisley, Blossom Darlow, James Lamacraft, Oscar Wybrow and Emma Beazley.

Hannah Young, who organised the event with Liz Deacon, said: “We had lovely weather and a super turnout.

“There was a great atmosphere with so many of the children exceeding their own expectations of what they could achieve and encouraging each other to keep going.”

A similar swim at the pool two years ago raised more than £4,000.

The appeal aims to raise £200,000 for a new 25m heated outdoor pool at the site of the new Robert Piggott infant and junior schools in the village. It reached the £25,000 mark last year after a quiz night at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street raised about £1,300.

Other events have included the annual sprint triathlon at this year’s Wargrave Village Festival, a bingo night and an auction of a 2m high velvet chair, which was made specially by A Stitch in Twine in High Street, Wargrave.

Mrs Young raised more than £12,000 with a Channel swim in 2014.

For more information, visit www.wargravelido.org