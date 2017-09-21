Singers raise £3,700 for church with all-day 'hymnathon'

MORE than 50 people took part in an all-day “hymnathon” at St Nicholas’ Church in Rotherfield Greys.

The singers spent about eight hours at the church on Saturday, performing hundreds of hymns.

They were accompanied by organists David Old, David Butler, Roger Derbyshire and Michael Thomas, who took turns to play, along with choirs from the Henley area.

Singers and visitors could request specific hymns to be played each hour.

The church’s Andrea’s Café served tea and cakes throughout the day. There was a bucket collection at the church door and the event raised more than £3,700 which will go towards the building’s upkeep.

Organiser Elizabeth Hodgkin said: “We managed to sing right the way through to 5pm. We did 150 hymns plus about 40 requests. There are over 600 in the book so next year we will have to start with number 151!

“The favourite requests were All Things Bright and Beautiful and Morning Has Broken and we finished with Jerusalem.

“People were coming in to wander around or listen or going into the café for something to eat. We are very pleased. We had lots of help and it was terrific.”