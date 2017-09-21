Fly-tipper caught on camera fined thousands

A MAN who illegally dumped building waste in four villages in the Henley area has been ordered to pay more than £5,000 after repeatedly being caught on CCTV.

Sam Smith, of Goring Lane in Reading, carried out four substantial fly-tips in Dunsden Green, Shiplake, Mapledurham and Bix respectively last year.

When the 34-year-old appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on September 12, he pleaded guilty to two charges of illegally dumping waste, two of failing to prevent waste escaping into the environment and another of transporting it without a license.

The bench heard that full tipper loads of construction waste were dumped in the first three villages between March 1 and 15 last year.

A vehicle was first spotted on CCTV dumping waste on Church Road in Dunsden Green, then again nine days later at a nearby site in Shiplake. Evidence left at Shiplake and the scene of the third fly-tip in Mapledurham was traced back to a builder who confirmed he had paid Smith to remove the waste.

Three months later, while these incidents were being investigated, more builders’ waste was dumped at Valley Farm in Bix. In the run-up to this offence, a vehicle was caught on CCTV loading waste in Woodley then driving it through Maidenhead and Henley.

District council officers found a flyer at Valley Farm for Diamond Garden Services, the company name Smith traded under.

He was fined a total of £3,500 and ordered to pay a total of £851.27 to the affected landowners. He had to pay another £1,000 in court costs.

In a separate case on the same date Waldemar Oryszczak, 48, of Kingsley Close in Reading, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping construction waste at Drawback Hill in Harpsden, which backs on to Blandy Road in Henley, in March 2016.

Oryszcsak was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £1,050 in clean-up and court costs as well as a £50 penalty for failing to answer bail.

Councillor Tony Harbour, the district council’s member for environmental health, said: “Both cases involved people transporting waste into South Oxfordshire and then deliberately dumping it in a rural area.

“This is a malicious and selfish act which blights the landscape, costs thousands of pounds to clean up and investigate, and is potentially dangerous to any individual or wildlife that comes into contact with the rubbish.

“We will not hesitate to use any evidence necessary, such as CCTV footage, to track down offenders and bring them to justice.”

Information about fly-tipping should be reported to the council on 01235 422403.