Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Help keep paths open

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help research lost rights of way in and around Henley.

The Open Spaces Society wants people to help find footpaths and tracks in the region so that the Oxfordshire definitive map of public rights of way is up to date.

After 2026, historic routes will no longer be able to be registered as rights of way, meaning those that are not currently in use but have been in the past must be identified before that date.

Kate Ashbrook, the society’s general secretary, said: “There is a large number of routes out there that people have forgotten about which are still highways and we have a right to use them.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33