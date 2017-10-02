Help keep paths open

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help research lost rights of way in and around Henley.

The Open Spaces Society wants people to help find footpaths and tracks in the region so that the Oxfordshire definitive map of public rights of way is up to date.

After 2026, historic routes will no longer be able to be registered as rights of way, meaning those that are not currently in use but have been in the past must be identified before that date.

Kate Ashbrook, the society’s general secretary, said: “There is a large number of routes out there that people have forgotten about which are still highways and we have a right to use them.”