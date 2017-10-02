Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Big bands could get pay rise

BANDS could be offered more money to play at Mill Meadows in Henley to encourage more variety.

The town council currently pays expenses of £250 for brass and jazz bands to play at the bandstand on Sunday afternoons between June and September and other days such as bank holidays.

But town clerk Janet Wheeler says this is “massively unfair” for bigger bands as it means each member receives less money.

At a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee, she said: “It’s not conducive for larger bands to come unless they are playing because they love it.

“A lot of bands just love to be able to play and are just happy to come together. But for increased variety, if you had another level for larger bands you might get more.”

Councillor Sam Evans said a second amount to be paid tor larger bands makes “absolute sense.” The amount will be decided ahead of next year’s budget.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33