Big bands could get pay rise

BANDS could be offered more money to play at Mill Meadows in Henley to encourage more variety.

The town council currently pays expenses of £250 for brass and jazz bands to play at the bandstand on Sunday afternoons between June and September and other days such as bank holidays.

But town clerk Janet Wheeler says this is “massively unfair” for bigger bands as it means each member receives less money.

At a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee, she said: “It’s not conducive for larger bands to come unless they are playing because they love it.

“A lot of bands just love to be able to play and are just happy to come together. But for increased variety, if you had another level for larger bands you might get more.”

Councillor Sam Evans said a second amount to be paid tor larger bands makes “absolute sense.” The amount will be decided ahead of next year’s budget.