Date change

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
THE date for next year’s Henley Design Day has been moved to March 17.
The annual event, now in its sixth year, is organised by town councillor Sarah Miller and the Royal Institute of British Architects and was due to be held on March 3 before being put back.
This year’s show took place on Saturday, July 8 and featured about 15 architects and their work as well as interior designers and landscapers.
02 October 2017
