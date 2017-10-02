New trustees appointed to the Kenton Theatre

EIGHT new trustees have been appointed to the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

Cliff Colborne, Gráinne Harling, Claire Hewitt, David Parsonson, Darrel Poulos, Christopher Tapp, Linda Wallace and Rick White were appointed at the annual meeting of the theatre in New Street. Mr White was also chosen as the chairman of the trustees, while Sian Blore will continue as secretary.

The meeting also featured also presentations from groups including the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Sir William and Lady McAlpine also gave a vote of thanks to former chairman of trustees Ed Simons, who stood down earlier this year.

Joint general manager Tom Ryan said: “From my point of view it would be great to get regular audience members here next year as it’s not always easy to find out what’s on at the theatre. We are hoping to get a new website up later this year and hopefully at the next meeting we will have a full house.”

Last year’s meeting was abandoned after a row broke out over the election of trustees. They later proposed amending the theatre’s constitution so no trustee would serve more than two consecutive three-year terms.