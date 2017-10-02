Hundreds attend annual ploughing match

TRACTORS of all shapes and sizes competed in the 126th annual Henley ploughing match on Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended the event, which is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association, and took place at Bishopsland in Dunsden.

The day began with the traditional blessing of the plough by Rev Stephen Cousins, the association’s chaplain, before competitors set to work on their designated plots.

They were judged on criteria such as straightness of their furrows, uniformity and “burying the track”, which means ploughing over marks left by the wheels of their tractor.

Other attractions included a heavy horse village, featuring displays by working horses and demonstrations of logging and dray-pulling, a dog show and ferret and terrier racing.

There was also a working machinery display and a poultry auction and visitors could be ferried around the site on a trailer pulled by a tractor.

For the full story see this week’s Henley Standard.