1,200 runners of all ages to take part in 35th half marathon

MORE than 1,200 runners will hit the streets on Sunday morning for the 35th annual Henley half marathon and Henley Standard 10km.

Among them will be 11 members of staff from Invesco Perpetual, the asset management firm based in Reading Road, which sponsors the main race.

They include Kerry Collins, Ciaran Askin, Matt Laing, Tony Perry, Simon Jones, Jason Street, Rob Eaglesham and Katy Withers.

They will run in T-shirts bearing the company’s logo.

Liam Proudlock, from London, will run the 10km race to raise money for the Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common, where his mother Anne, 78, is a client.

The charity provides transport for leisure trips and visits to doctors’ surgeries and hospitals. Last year it carried about 2,000 passengers.

Mr Proudlock, 54, was brought up in the village and his mother lived there until moving to Emmer Green recently.

He said: “She is still using the Fish centre to socialise and travel with.

“Her recuperation from an illness is much to do with getting out and about again, meeting people and visiting places as well as shopping, of course! She is making progress all the time.

“She is a very upbeat person but I am convinced that giving such opportunities as Fish offers is instrumental in keeping a sense of positivity.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com

/fundraising/liam-proudlock

More than 50 runners will be raising money for Shiplake Primary School.

The group includes three teachers, two governors, 21 parents and 26 children. All have collected sponsorship and they hope to equal the £3,000 total raised last year.

The money will go towards a new artificial grass surface in the key stage 2 playground.

Tomorrow’s event is organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.

Before the races start a number of roads will be closed.

From just before 9.30am Marlow Road will be shut between the entrance to Toad Hall garden centre and the roundabout at Northfield End. This is to allow the 10km runners to go up to Icehouse Lane. Once the last runner has passed, the road will be re-opened.

To allow for the start of the half marathon part of Bell Street and the whole of both New Street and River Side will be closed.

Henley Bridge will be closed going out of town as will White Hill as far as Remenham Lane, where the runners will turn off.

The organisers estimate the road closures will last about 15 minutes.

There will also be temporary traffic lights near Toad Hall to help runners to cross the road.

Runners can enter on the day and register in Borlase Field from 8am.

The cost of entry is £35 for the main race and £30 for the 10km. All runners are chip-timed and all finishers receive a medal and a goodie bag.

Refreshments will be available and competitor parking will be provided on Henley Royal Regatta land with access near Swiss Farm.

All the runners are expected to leave by 1pm when the gate will be locked.

There will also be a one-mile race for children in Borlase Field run by Go Kids, starting at 9.30am. Entries cost £6 and every entrant receives a medal.