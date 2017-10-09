Are you on register?

RESIDENTS of Wargrave, Crazies Hill and Charvil are being urged to ensure their details are up to date on the electoral register.

Wokingham Borough Council sent out letters to homes across the borough in August, asking voters to check and update details of their address.

Almost 60 per cent of residents responded but the council is now sending out reminders to those who didn’t respond.

Andrew Moulton, the council’s electoral registration officer, said: “It’s important that people respond as soon as possible.

“This is so we can make sure we’ve the right details on the electoral register for every address and so reduce the number of properties we’ll have to send a personal canvasser out to.

“To make sure you’re able to have your say at future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.”