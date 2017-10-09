Monday, 09 October 2017

Food waste bins plan

FOOD waste bins could be introduced in Wargrave, Crazies Hill and Charvil.

Wokingham Borough Council is considering providing householders with a 
23-litre outdoor bin and a smaller caddy to keep inside.

The waste would be collected weekly, starting in 2019.

The council believes the move would encourage more recycling and save money.

Simon Weeks, executive member for planning and enforcement, said: “Our data shows that around 30 per cent of the general waste we collect is food.

“If even only half of that was put in a separate food container that would boost the amount we recycle by 5,000 tonnes a year.

“That would not only save a considerable amount of money but would get us close to the 50 per cent we must recycle by 2020.

“These fox- and rat-proof containers would reduce pressure for those who find the number of blue bags difficult to operate within and, of course, increased recycling would help the environment.”

