Sunday walks

A WARGRAVE rambling club will hold two walks this month.

The first will be on Sunday, when walkers will meet at the Shire Horse pub, near Littlewick Green, at 12.30pm and then walk around the area before returning to the pub for Sunday lunch at 3pm.

This replaces September’s walk, which was moved to avoid clashing with the village’s harvest festival.

The second ramble will be on Sunday, October 22 with a 12.30pm meet at the Dew Drop Inn in Hurley followed by lunch at the pub at 3pm.

For more information, call organiser Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or 07970 611013 or email austenrobert
@hotmail.com

