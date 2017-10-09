Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Curry night

A CURRY night is to be held at the Hannen Room in Mill Green, Wargrave, next Friday (October 13).

It has been organised by Katie and Nick Blades of the village’s reformed Young Families Group.

The group, which used to meet on Friday evenings once a month to allow parents and children to take part in activities, was revived last year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33