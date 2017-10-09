Remembering loved ones

A BEREAVEMENT service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Sunday, October 29 at 6pm.

This is especially for people to remember those who have died in the past year, whose names will be read out.

Refreshments will be served after the service.

For more information or to ask for a name to be read out, call Kim Moul at the parish office on 0118 940 2300 or email kim.moul@wargrave

church.org.uk