Christmas cards sale

CHARITY Christmas cards will be on sale in Wargrave in the build-up to the festive period.

Cards for Good Causes will have a pop-up shop at the Elizabeth Court retirement home in Victoria Road from 9am to 7pm on November 8 and 9am to 5pm on November 9.

The shop will be staffed by a team of local volunteers, selling cards, wrapping paper and seasonal gifts such as advent calendars.

The proceeds will go to more than 250 charities, including Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, the NSPCC, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI as well as local charities such as the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Daisy’s Dream.

Shop manager Graham Jackson said: “Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere.

“The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner.”