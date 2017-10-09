Monday, 09 October 2017

Sailing talk

THE Wargrave branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution will be given a talk on the America’s Cup next month.

Andrew Court, senior director at former race winners Oracle, will speak at Hennerton Golf Club in Crazies Hill on Wednesday, November 15.

There will be a three-course dinner. Tickets cost £40 and are available from John Gothard on 0118 940 3507 or email him at johnww@gothard.com

⚫ The branch will hold its annual car boot sale at the Piggott School in Wargrave on Sunday from 8am to 1pm. Entry costs £2.

