The Filthy Six return to Wargrave

Monday, 09 October 2017
Jazz band The Filthy Six will perform in Wargrave.
The group from London, who previously visited the village in May last year, will play at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street on Saturday, November 11.
Tickets cost £12.50 and can be bought by calling 0118 940 4611 or emailing laetwell@aol.com
09 October 2017
