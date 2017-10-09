TV auctioned

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
A WARGRAVE parishioner has donated a television to raise money for a new annexe at the village church.
The 32in JVC flatscreen TV will be auctioned for the 21st Century project, which is overseeing the construction of the £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church in Station Road.
To make an offer, email a bid to Bob Austen at austen
robert@hotmail.com
09 October 2017
