Monday, 09 October 2017

Playground redesign

DESIGNS for a new playground at Makins recreation ground in Henley are to be put on public display.

Four companies applied to the town council for the contract to extend and improve the facility and have made presentations to councillors.

Mayor Kellie Hinton told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee: “We can have an open day with big visuals around the room so the children can see what they like.”

Nine companies initially expressed an interest after the council invited designs as part of a three-part improvement plan that also involves installing an outdoor gym and building a new skate park.

The latter opened last month.

