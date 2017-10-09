Playground redesign

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
DESIGNS for a new playground at Makins recreation ground in Henley are to be put on public display.
Four companies applied to the town council for the contract to extend and improve the facility and have made presentations to councillors.
Mayor Kellie Hinton told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee: “We can have an open day with big visuals around the room so the children can see what they like.”
Nine companies initially expressed an interest after the council invited designs as part of a three-part improvement plan that also involves installing an outdoor gym and building a new skate park.
The latter opened last month.
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Coffee and craft for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning in Watlington
A COFFEE morning and craft fair in Watlington ... [more]