Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
JOHN GROUT is a familiar face in Henley — but not to everyone, it seems.
He is a member and former president of Henley Rotary Club and has taken part in hundreds of charity fund-raisers in the town as well as appearing in the first edition of The 100 Faces of Henley.
Yet none of this meant anything to pupils at Sacred Heart Primary School when Mr Grout went there on Monday to present a cheque for new books.
Asked to guess who he was, the children suggested “the Duke of Oxford” or perhaps a former Henley mayor. One boy even asked if he was “someone important”, to which Mr Grout humbly replied: “No”.
After finally being introduced to the children by headteacher Rachel Gavin, Mr Grout explained his work with Rotary, whose motto is: “Service above self”. Quite.
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Coffee and craft for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning in Watlington
A COFFEE morning and craft fair in Watlington ... [more]