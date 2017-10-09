JOHN GROUT is a familiar face in Henley — but not to everyone, it seems.

He is a member and former president of Henley Rotary Club and has taken part in hundreds of charity fund-raisers in the town as well as appearing in the first edition of The 100 Faces of Henley.

Yet none of this meant anything to pupils at Sacred Heart Primary School when Mr Grout went there on Monday to present a cheque for new books.

Asked to guess who he was, the children suggested “the Duke of Oxford” or perhaps a former Henley mayor. One boy even asked if he was “someone important”, to which Mr Grout humbly replied: “No”.

After finally being introduced to the children by headteacher Rachel Gavin, Mr Grout explained his work with Rotary, whose motto is: “Service above self”. Quite.