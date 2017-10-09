Garden centre joins in #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

CUSTOMERS of Hare Hatch Sheeplands raised more than £300 with a coffee morning.

Coffee and cakes were served at the garden centre in Wargrave on Friday.

The cakes included one made by coffee shop employee Linda Brearley, whose husband died of pancreatic cancer, as a raffle prize.

Other goods were provided by customers and suppliers, while the business donated £1 to the charity for every cake sold.

General manager Andy Sherwood said: “It was a magnificent effort by our customers who yet again demonstrated just how wonderful they are.”