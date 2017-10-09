Sacred Heart Primary joins in the #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

PUPILS and staff at Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley held a fund-raising morning.

Home-made cakes were on offer to the children at the school in Greys Hill in the morning before going on sale in the afternoon. There was a bucket collection and the school was decorated with a Macmillan banner.

Head boy Daniel Lennon, 10, said: “We were raising money for cancer research and the teachers were serving the cakes to the children, which is a little different.” Head girl Vanessa Rosado, 10, said: “We also sold cakes, badges and wristbands and raised £400 before the doors even opened. It’s really nice to be supporting other things in the community.”

Among the visitors was Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, who said: “It’s lovely to come here and I did have a fairy cake!”