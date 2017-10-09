Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sacred Heart Primary joins in the #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

Sacred Heart Primary joins in the #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

PUPILS and staff at Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley held a fund-raising morning.

Home-made cakes were on offer to the children at the school in Greys Hill in the morning before going on sale in the afternoon. There was a bucket collection and the school was decorated with a Macmillan banner.

Head boy Daniel Lennon, 10, said: “We were raising money for cancer research and the teachers were serving the cakes to the children, which is a little different.” Head girl Vanessa Rosado, 10, said: “We also sold cakes, badges and wristbands and raised £400 before the doors even opened. It’s really nice to be supporting other things in the community.”

Among the visitors was Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, who said: “It’s lovely to come here and I did have a fairy cake!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33