Swimming test

THIRTEEN children from Wargrave Boating Club swam across the River Thames for a test.

The youngsters were rowed across to the Shiplake side of the river before swimming unaided back to the club off Station Road.

They were Alex Bacon, Henry Deacon, Emily and Henry Ellis, Lilly Holtom, Kit Jeary, Jemima Lawrence, Tom Lewington, Sophia Monte, Freddie Simmonds, Eddie Smith, Charlie Stephenson and Megan Worthington.

The test was aimed at children on the kayak, canoe or skiff courses but all youngsters at the club are encouraged to take it.