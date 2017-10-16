Hall makeover nearing finish

THE refurbishment of Dunsden village hall should be completed by next month.

Work to renovate the Victorian buildings began in July and includes creating a new reception area, kitchens and bathrooms and extending the main hall.

An old foundation stone which was found behind sheds in the grounds has been set into the wall of the new sunroom extension.

The hall opened in 1980 but the trustees want to make it more appealing to community groups and suitable for more events.

The work is costing £390,000. South Oxfordshire District Council has given £191,000 for the project and £100,000 was donated by a local charitable trust.

The rest of the money came from parish council donations, money saved by the hall committee and fund-raising events.

The hall is closed while the work takes place but is expected to be open by the end of this month.

On Friday, October 30 it will host a bonfire night event with fireworks and on Saturday, November 11 Whalebone will perform at the hall.

For more information, visit www.dunsdenvillagehall.co.uk