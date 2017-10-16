Flats plan rejected

PLANS to turn a former antiques shop in Wargrave into four homes have been refused permission.

Wargrave Antiques in High Street closed last year when owner John Connell retired due to ill-health.

His family wanted to convert it into flats because they said there was no interest in the shop as a business premises, despite them lowering the price.

The building would have been extended at the back to provide three one-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom

studio.

The parish council supported the application but Wokingham Borough Council has turned it down due to the loss of retail space and the “excessive” density and footprint of the development in the Wargrave conservation area.

The council said the design of the flats was poor and they would overlook neighbouring properties as well as there being a lack of parking space.

Neighbours raised the same concerns and said the residents of the flats could be disturbed by nearby businesses, including a dentist and an upholstery shop.