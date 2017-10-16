Flats plan rejected

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
PLANS to turn a former antiques shop in Wargrave into four homes have been refused permission.
Wargrave Antiques in High Street closed last year when owner John Connell retired due to ill-health.
His family wanted to convert it into flats because they said there was no interest in the shop as a business premises, despite them lowering the price.
The building would have been extended at the back to provide three one-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom
studio.
The parish council supported the application but Wokingham Borough Council has turned it down due to the loss of retail space and the “excessive” density and footprint of the development in the Wargrave conservation area.
The council said the design of the flats was poor and they would overlook neighbouring properties as well as there being a lack of parking space.
Neighbours raised the same concerns and said the residents of the flats could be disturbed by nearby businesses, including a dentist and an upholstery shop.
16 October 2017
More News:
Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say