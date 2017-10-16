Henley Rotary Club

THE club donated £250 to a Henley primary school for new books.

Pupils in year five at Sacred Heart Primary School each wrote a letter to the club asking for help to stock their book corner.

They received a reply from club member John Grout, who then visited the school in Greys Hill to present the children with a cheque.

The youngsters will spend the money on fiction books and dictionaries. Mr Grout also donated a dictionary and information books to the class.

Teacher Jackie Park said: “The children were very excited to receive a prompt reply and the promise of help.

“They are delighted that their request has been met so enthusiastically.”

Mr Grout said the 29 letters the club had received would be entered into its annual schools writing competition.