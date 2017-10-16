New homes on schedule

THE construction of 34 retirement homes at the Townlands Memorial Hospital complex will begin by the end of the year.

The properties, along with 12 properties for key workers, are the final part of the

£16 million health campus development off York Road by Amber Infrastructure.

The new hospital and neighbouring Chilterns Court care centre both opened last year.

An amendment to the planning permission to raise the ground floor of the key worker blocks by 50cm was only approved last month.

But the company says work on the accommodation is on schedule and could be completed next year.

The homes will not be marketed for sale until after construction work has begun.