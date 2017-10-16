Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New homes on schedule

THE construction of 34 retirement homes at the Townlands Memorial Hospital complex will begin by the end of the year.

The properties, along with 12 properties for key workers, are the final part of the
£16 million health campus development off York Road by Amber Infrastructure.

The new hospital and neighbouring Chilterns Court care centre both opened last year.

An amendment to the planning permission to raise the ground floor of the key worker blocks by 50cm was only approved last month.

But the company says work on the accommodation is on schedule and could be completed next year.

The homes will not be marketed for sale until after construction work has begun.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33