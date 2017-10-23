Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger

PARISH councillors have again objected to plans for 10 new homes on the site of a Wargrave car showroom.

Developer Oraclemarker was given permission by Wokingham Borough Council to redevelop the site of Wargrave Village Car Sales in High Street in August despite opposition by residents and councillors.

Now the company has applied for an amendment to add extra rooms on six of the properties as well as balconies on two others.

Wargrave Parish Council says this would be over-intensive development of the site.

Speaking at a council meeting on Monday, Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “One of our original objections was to the size of the development and here they are adding extra rooms to increase the volume on the site.

“I feel it’s overdevelopment. They’ve pushed their luck before and now they are pushing it even more.”

Councillor Philip Davies said the approved plans had made no provision for affordable housing, which had been deemed unviable by planning officers.

Councillors have said previously they were worried about the increase in traffic and the loss of a business.

Oraclemarker withdrew a previous application for 11 homes after the borough council’s planning officers recommended reducing the number of homes and parking spaces.

Now the development will comprise six houses with two bedrooms, two two-bedroom flats and two three-bedroom duplex properties.

Eight of the properties will be in a terrace at the front of the site and the other two at the back where there is already a house. There will be access at both sides.

The developer has agreed to retain a boundary wall and increase the size of the gardens.

It was granted consent on the condition that an access point at the north end of the site is removed and it provides more information on parking and provision of vision splays for access on to High Street.

The site has been home to a car showroom for 70 years but is currently being vacated ahead of the development.

The company said the site was of poor quality and was “not considered to make a positive contribution to the character or appearance of the conservation area”.

It added: “These buildings would be replaced by a high- quality, sensitively designed development, comprising 10 new residential properties.

“The proposed development has been specifically designed to respond to the constraints of the site and to reflect and respect the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

A decision on the amendment will be made by the borough council by October 31.