Hawks unveil new £450,000 changing rooms

HENLEY Rugby Club officially unveiled its new £450,000 changing rooms last night (Friday).

More than 100 guests enjoyed a drinks reception at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road, before Mayor of Henley Kellie Hinton and Jeannette Matelot, chairwoman of South Oxfordshire District Council, cut the ribbon.

The new facility is the second phase of work to transform the club’s facilities, with the first involving a complete refurbishment of the adjoining clubhouse.

The single-storey extension on the western side of the clubhouse provides two changing rooms, a physio room and toilets that meet Rugby Football Union standards, and also includes the club shop.

Chairman Chris Nixon said: “We are delighted that the second phase of our clubhouse redevelopment is now completed. We would like to thank all parties who have contributed to the fundraising and all who have helped make such a superb facility a reality.

“It’s a very proud moment – it’s taken three years to get to where we are now completing the clubhouse and changing room extension.

“The smiles and faces of everyone here make it all worthwhile. Everyone at the club can appreciate the direction we’re trying to go in.”

Mr Nixon said the facility would benefit all of the club’s teams, from the seniors to the mini and junior sections.

Other dignitaries on the night included RFU chief executive Steve Brown, Oxfordshire RFU chairman Chris Skaife and England women’s World Cup finalist and ex-Henley player Tamara Taylor.

The project was supported by the district council, RFU, club members and the Trust for Oxfordshire Environment, with funding from Grundon Waste Management through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The club’s old changing rooms, gym, treatment room and offices are in a separate building to the east of the clubhouse and the new facility means players are closer to the pitch when they exit the changing room.

