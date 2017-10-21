Stranded Saxo causing delays in Henley

A CITROEN Saxo stranded at a major junction in Henley is causing delays for motorists this afternoon (Saturday).

The silver hatchback is partially blocking the road at the junction of Greys Road, Reading Road, Duke Street and Friday Street and police officers are currently on the scene.

No other vehicle appears to be involved but the car has a punctured front left tyre and the wheel has buckled.

Members of the public attempted to push the car out of the road, but to no avail.

Traffic is still able to pass and proceed along the Duke Street.

