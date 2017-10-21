Saturday, 21 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stranded Saxo causing delays in Henley

Stranded Saxo causing delays in Henley

A CITROEN Saxo stranded at a major junction in Henley is causing delays for motorists this afternoon (Saturday).

The silver hatchback is partially blocking the road at the junction of Greys Road, Reading Road, Duke Street and Friday Street and police officers are currently on the scene.

No other vehicle appears to be involved but the car has a punctured front left tyre and the wheel has buckled.

Members of the public attempted to push the car out of the road, but to no avail.

Traffic is still able to pass and proceed along the Duke Street.

For the full story see next week’s Henley Standard.

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33