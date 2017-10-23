Man jailed for Caversham attack

A MAN who ‘viciously’ beat a teenager in Caversham has been jailed for 18 months.

Tombewani Tombe, 31, of Honey Meadow Close, Caversham, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Reading Crown Court on October 12.

The 16-year-old victim was travelling as a passenger in a car his father was driving to a shop in Nire Road, Caversham on April 23 at about 5pm.

As they approached the shop Tombe, who was riding a bicycle, caused the victim’s father to swerve.

While the victim went in to the shop, Tombe approached the car and a verbal altercation took place between him and the victim’s father. Tombe caused damage to the car and the father drove away.

Tombe then dragged the victim from the store and assaulted him by punching him in the face, before kneeing him in his head and dragging him to the ground where he stamped and kicked him in the head.

He suffered bruising, neck injuries and a badly bruised cheekbone.

Police attended the area and conducted a search and arrested Tombe.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Maggie Bruce, said: “This was a horrific incident in which a 31-year-old man viciously beat a 16-year-old boy who was an innocent bystander.

“Without the strength shown by the victim, his family and the witnesses to this truly awful incident this conviction would not have been possible. I would like to thank them for their courage and engagement with the prosecution process.

“The sentence imposed by the court shows that violence will not be tolerated, and that Thames Valley Police will seek to deal with such offenders robustly.”