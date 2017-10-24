Man charged after town centre collision

TWO cars collided in the centre of Henley causing delays for motorists on Saturday.

The incident, involving a silver Citroen Saxo and a grey BMW, happened at about 1pm at the junction of Greys Road, Reading Road, Duke Street and Friday Street.

The Saxo was partially blocking the road after suffering a punctured front left tyre and a buckled wheel.

Police officers were on the scene and members of the public unsuccessfully tried to push the car out of the road although traffic was still able to pass.

James O’Fiera, 28, of Benares Road, Plumstead, Greenwich, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and breach of bail conditions.

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday).

Mr O’Fiera was remanded in custody and will next appear at the court on Friday.