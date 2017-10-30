Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Good sports

Good sports

A bake sale at Leander Club in Henley raised £285 for Stand Up To Cancer UK.

Athletes at the club in White Hill organised the sale and brought in cakes.

Rower Emily Carmichael is pictured with some of the cakes.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33