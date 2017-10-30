Good sports

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
A bake sale at Leander Club in Henley raised £285 for Stand Up To Cancer UK.
Athletes at the club in White Hill organised the sale and brought in cakes.
Rower Emily Carmichael is pictured with some of the cakes.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say