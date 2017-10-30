School in top one per cent for GCSEs

THE Piggott School in Wargrave is in the top one per cent of schools in the country for GCSE results.

Figures compiled by the Department for Education ranked schools in a number of areas including the “Progress 8” score, which measures how children progress through secondary school.

Piggott scored 0.96, meaning every student taking the exams scored almost one grade higher in each of their eight best subjects than the average school.

The school was ranked 37th out of the 3,929 schools in the country.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: “This places us in the top one per cent of schools nationally for progress at GCSE. This is an amazing achievement.

“I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued dedication, commitment and professionalism. Each and every one gives above and beyond to make the Piggott School a fantastic learning community.

“Congratulations to all the students who worked so hard to achieve so highly and to their parents for their unstinting support.”

This year, a record 86.5 per cent of students at the school achieved five A* to C grades, including English and maths, compared with 78 per cent last year.

The combined English and maths pass rate was 88 per cent, while there was a 100 per cent pass rate in biology, chemistry, physics, Chinese, computer science, electronics and photography.

Every performing arts and vocational course student passed.