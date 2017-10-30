Monday, 30 October 2017

Fire station open day

A COMMUNITY open day will be held at Wargrave fire station on Sunday, November 26.

Visitors will be able to look round a fire engine and there will be physical activities for anyone interested in becoming a retained firefighter to try.

The station in Victoria Road was saved from closure in April but must increase crew numbers in order to respond to more calls.

It has until October next year to increase the availability of its crew to 60 per cent.

The open day will run from 11am to 3pm. For more information, visit the station’s Facebook page.

